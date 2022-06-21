Dangote Cement, MRS lift Nigeria’s capital market as investors make N180.6bn

The Nigerian capital market rebounded from its consecutive losses on Tuesday following the rise in equity capitalization by 0.66 percent on Tuesday.

Consequently, the equity capitalization rose by N180.6 billion from N27.36 trillion posted on Monday to N27.54 trillion today.

The All-Share Index rose by 335.01 basis points to settle at 51,091.75 up from 50,756.74 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 166.96 million shares valued at N2.73 billion in 4,398 deals on Tuesday.

This fell short of the 345 million shares worth N3.07 billion which exchanged hands in 5,075 deals on Monday.

Livestock led the gainers with N0.12kobo to move from N1.20kobo to N1.32kobo per share.

MRS gained N1.45kobo to move from N14.80kobo to N16.25kobo per share.

Dangote Cement’s share was up by N20.70kobo to end trading with N270 from N249.30kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.60kobo to close at N8.40kobo from N7.80kobo per share.

READ ALSO: Investors lose N341.2bn as Nigeria’s capital market crashes by 1.20%

Royal Exchange’s share appreciated by 5.56 percent to rise from N0.90kobo to N0.95kobo per share.

Learn Africa topped the losers’ chart after shedding N0.25kobo to drop from N2.50kobo to N2.25kobo per share.

BUA Foods’ share dropped by N5.50kobo to end trading at N49.50kobo from N55 per share.

Japaul Gold lost 9.68 percent to end trading with N0.28kobo from N0.31kobo per share.

GlaxoSmithKline lost N0.65kobo to drop from N7.05 to N6.40kobo per share.

Nascon’s share dropped from N12.85kobo to N11.75kobo per share after losing N1.10kobo during trading.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 19.33 million shares valued at N24.39 million.

UBA followed with 17.58 million shares valued at N131.21 million.

GTCO traded 17.28 million shares worth N365.18 million.

Zenith Bank Holdings sold 12.80 million shares worth N281.88 million, while First Bank traded 11.33 million valued at N95.42 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now