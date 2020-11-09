Dangote Cement, Mutual Benefits, Courteville top Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist

The Nigerian bourse recorded a loss last Monday but posted gains Tuesday through Friday with the corporate actions of the week and some technical factors informing Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watch-list for this week.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of developments in the market last week and a number of technical factors.

Ripples Nigeria Stock Watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Please note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement features on our list by virtue of its impressive 9-month financial results issued on Friday, which saw profit lifted by 35% to N208.685 billion and revenue 12% to N761.444 billion.

Read also: Nestle, Airtel, Nigerian Breweries, Seplat top Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist

Its Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N14.94 while its Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio is 11.68.

BETA GLASS PLC

Beta Glass makes our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N55.40 per share.

Beta Glass’ EPS stands at N7.82 while its PE ratio is 7.08.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville appears on our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.02 and a PE Ratio of 8.48.

THE INITIATES PLC

The Initiates makes our list on the basis of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.57 per share. Its EPS is N0.05 while its PE ratio is 11.40.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits makes our list by virtue of trading at its lowest price in 52 weeks. It currently sells for N0.20 per share.

Mutual Benefits’ EPS is N0.30 while its PE ratio is 0.67.

LIVESTOCK FEEDS PLC Livestock Feeds makes our list for being the highest price gainer last week. Opening at N0.81, the stock closed at N1.06, appreciating by 30.86%. INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES PLC International Breweries features on account of being the highest price loser last week. Opening at N7.37, the stock closed at N6.50, depreciating by 11.80%.

Join the conversation

Opinions