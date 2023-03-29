Dangote Cement, Oando, others hand NGX investors N250bn gain

Nigerian bourse ended trading with N250 billion gain on Wednesday after the market capitalisation recovered from previous day’s loss by appreciating 0.90 per cent.

The stock market capitalisation of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) increased from Tuesday’s N28.95 trillion to N29.20 trillion.

Also, the All-Share Index rebounded from 53,124.63 ASI to 53,603.8 ASI – gaining 479.17 basis points.

The stock market reported 236.06 million shares, valued at N3.25 billion, were traded on Wednesday in 3,906 deals.

Trading volume rose when compared to the 202.85 million shares traded in 3,071 deals on Tuesday, N2.05 billion.

Oando led the gainers’ list with a N0.44kobo rise in share price to move from N4.47kobo to N4.91kobo per share.

Caverton share value was up by 8.08 per cent to end trading at N1.07 from N0.99kobo per share.

Ikeja Hotel gained 7.77 per cent to move from N1.03 to N1.11kobo per share.

Transcorp gained N0.10kobo to close at N1.50kobo, above its opening price of N1.40kobo per share.

Read also:Dangote Cement shareholders to earn N340bn dividend on approval

Dangote Cement’s share traded upward by N14 to rise from N276 to N290 per share.

May & Baker topped the losers’ table after shedding N0.40kobo to drop from N4.60kobo to N4.20kobo per share.

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance share price dropped by 8.06 per cent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.62kobo per share.

RT Briscoe lost 7.69 per cent to end trading with N0.24kobo from N0.26kobo per share.

FTN Cocoa share dropped from N0.28kobo to N0.26kobo per share after losing 7.14 per cent during trading.

CAP lost N1.10kobo to drop from N19 to N17.90kobo per share.

Transcorp led the day’s trading with 91.39 million shares valued at N134.23 million.

Zenith Bank traded 27.08 million shares worth N696.20 million.

GTCO sold 22.07 million shares worth N551.45 million.

UBA followed with 16.57 million shares valued at N132.75 million, while Sterling Bank traded 11.97 million shares valued at N19.10 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now