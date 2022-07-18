Dangote Cement partners UNEP, others to promote environmental sustainability

Dangote Cement Plc has entered into partnership with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) and National Environmental Standards and the Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) to promote environmental sustainability.

The company also partnered with the Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre, and Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on the conservation of biodiversity and progressive reclamation of mining sites.

Speaking on the forum organized to mark this year’s World Environment Day at the weekend, Dr Igazeuma Okoroba, head of sustainability at Dangote Cement, noted that the company’s move was to complement the efforts of the government in the area.

Read also:Dangote Cement, MRS lift Nigeria’s capital market as investors make N180.6bn

“World Environment Day commemoration avails us the opportunity to create awareness on sustainability initiatives to conserve the earth and maintain the values of biodiversity.” According to Dr Okoroba, the initiatives were “aimed at entrenching sustainability consciousness across the business’ value chain. One of the ways Dangote Cement seeks to achieve this is by complying with rehabilitation plans and exploring ways to protect the ecosystem in the communities where we operate”, she noted.

Also speaking at the forum, Tukur Lawal, the head of environment and social performance, stressed that the initiative was meant to ensure the safety of mining sites for current and future land use.

He added that the company was ready to engage with stakeholders to conserve biodiversity, mitigate carbon emission and make the environment safer.

It was advocated at the end of the forum that biodiversity loss should be mitigated through collaboration with government environment agencies, local communities, NGOs and educational institutions.

The forum also advocated for greater awareness for the public to understand the species of plants and animals that need not be consumed to extinction.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now