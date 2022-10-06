Dangote Cement reacts to shutdown of Obajana plant in Kogi

Dangote Cement Plc has reacted to the shutdown of its Obajana Cement Plant in Kogi State.

The Kogi State House of Assembly sealed the factory on Wednesday after the people of the state protested the questionable circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the company.

At least seven staff of Dangote Cement were shot in the fracas.

Many of the injured persons are receiving treatment in various hospitals in the state.

In a notice sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group on Thursday, Africa’s largest cement producer promised to find a solution to the matter and reaffirmed its commitment to investors and customers.

The statement read: “On Wednesday, 5 October 2022, thugs and local vigilantes from the state invaded and sealed the Obajana Cement Plant over alleged claims of unpaid taxes and Kogi State Government purported equity interest in Dangote Cement Plc.

“This development led to several of our staff being harmed by these thugs and local vigilantes.

“While we reassure stakeholders and the public that we are taking firm action to address this situation, we reiterate that Dangote Cement Plc continues to perform its obligations as a compliant corporate organization.

“The welfare of our staff remains our key focus as we work hard to minimize the further impact on our people and operations.”

