Dangote cement stops supplies to South-East states

The Association of Dangote Cement Transport Drivers in Obajana, Kogi State, has reportedly urged all of its members to boycott cement shipment to five states in the South-East.

In a widely circulated memo, the association said it reached the decision due to the security situation in Akwa Ibom State and the South-South region.

The memo dated December 11, 2022, and sent by the drivers’ association to the company, said, “We kindly write this short notice to the company that we are returning some waybills of the southeast state Nigeria.

“We driver (sic) are not going to some part (sic) of southeast Nigeria due to ongoing situation of the site Nigeria those part (sic) of southeast they are as follows: 1. Enugu, 2. Anambra, 3. Abia, 4. Imo, 5. Ebonyi, 6. Akwa Ibom.”

Efforts to speak with Okey Nwankwo the communication manager for Dangote industries were not successful as at press time.

