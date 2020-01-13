Dangote Cement, UPC REIT, BUA Cement top Ripples Nigeria stock watchlist

Throughout last week, the Nigeria Stock Exchange (NSE) recorded a bullish session as both the All Share Index (ASI) and the market capitalisation appreciated each day from Monday to Friday. The feat is a cheering one for investors considering that it came early enough in the year even though what matters most is how to sustain the momentum in the market in the days ahead.

We have selected a group of stocks you should watch out for this week on the basis of how the market fared last week.

Ripples Nigeria watch list is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria stock watch-list is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

DANGOTE CEMENT PLC

Dangote Cement tops our list this week for being the best performing stock in the market last week. It opened at N142 and closed at N172, appreciating by 21.13% in the process.

UPDC REIT PLC

UPDC REIT makes the list by virtue of being highest price loser for last week. Opening at N4.30, it fell to N3.50 as the week ended, shedding 18.60%.

BUA CEMENT PLC

BUA Cement makes our list on the account of the listing of its entire 33,864,354,060 ordinary shares on the NSE for the first time. By so doing, BUA Cement added N1.18 billion to the market capitalisation, making it the third most capitalised bank on the NSE. It opened at N38.45 and closed at N6.63.

UBA PLC

UBA makes our list because of its possibility of declaring a dividend (final), which will be considered at its next board meeting scheduled to hold later this week.

STANBIC IBTC PLC

Stanbic makes our list by reason of its proposed declaration of dividend, put up for deliberation at its next board meeting scheduled to hold in the first week of February.

GTB PLC

GTB makes our list considering its likelihood of declaring dividend, a decision that will be decided at the next board meeting, which holds later this week.

