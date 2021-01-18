Dangote completes Nigeria’s longest concrete road

The Dangote Group has completed Nigeria’s longest rigid pavement located in Kogi State.

According to a statement by the company on Sunday, motorists have described the 43KM Obajana-Kabba road as the “country’s most strategic highway that is aiding travellers between the North and the South.”

A site engineer, Samuel Obosi assured that the dual carriage way will be durable and less susceptible to potholes and repairs like asphalt road, adding that it would crash the rate of road accident in the country

Motorists said it is now one of the busiest roads linking the two regions in the country.

A community leader of Apa Bunu Kingdom and spokesperson for the community, Sam Omosayil, commended the Dangote Group, saying that the road has attracted a lot of businesses along the road.

Also the Bajana of Obajana Land, Idowu Senibi, described the project as gigantic and the first of its kind anywhere in Nigeria.

“This is a great opportunity for us and many generations to come. Our society will be opened as you can see vehicles and commercial activities have started coming up.”

Meanwhile, the statement quoted Dangote as saying that the Dangote Group will “revolutionize” Nigerian roads with concrete as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We are going to be building concrete roads in the country so that anytime we build a road, we do not have to go back to repair after the third raining season, but move on and use the resources to address other pressing needs of Nigeria,” Mr Dangote said.

