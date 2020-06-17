Dangote disowns Executive jets, says I have no stake in it

Dangote has denied allegations that he is a co-owner of Executive Jets Services Ltd, an aviation company whose operating license was recently suspended indefinitely by the Ministry of Aviation.

The airline was hammered after flouting lockdown guidelines for safety when it conveyed an artiste, Naira Marley to Abuja for a concert.

A statement by Anthony Chiejina, Group Head, Branding and Corporate Communications, Dangote Group refuted claims that Alhaji Aliko Dangote is part owner of Executive Jets Services Ltd and further denied ownership of the Bombardier Challenger 605 with registration number 5N-EXS.

He said, “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication which alleged that our President/CE, Aliko Dangote is a co-owner of the Executive Jets Services Ltd, a private airline based in Lagos. We hereby refute this allegation in its entirety, as Aliko Dangote has no stake or vested interest in the Executive Jets Services Ltd.”

He further said “The said aircraft Bombardier Challenger 605 with registration number 5N-EXS does not belong to Aliko Dangote. Dangote Group only keeps its fleet of aircraft in the hangars operated by Executive Jets Services Ltd just as others also avail themselves of the hangar services. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this unfounded and misleading report.”

