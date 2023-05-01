News
Dangote Foundation to partner Nigerian govt, Air Peace, to re-settle Nigerian students evacuated from Sudan
The Dangote Foundation has expressed its willingness to partner with the Federal Government and Air Peace to resettle Nigerian students and other citizens evacuated from war-torn Sudan.
The promise which was made by the MD and CEO of the Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), Zouera Youssoufou, in a statement on Sunday who said the Foundation has been in talks with the government and the management of Air Peace indicating its willingness to support the stranded Nigerians.
“The Foundation will collaborate with the Federal Government and Air Peace in ensuring seamless transportation of the stranded Nigerians and more importantly provide logistics and succour to the evacuees, to make them settle more comfortably when they return to Nigeria,” the statement said.
Read Also:Dangote, 2 others net over N600bn in three months
It added that the Foundation duly “understands the challenges of the Federal Government and Air Peace involved in the mission to evacuate the stranded Nigerians and has contacted relevant Federal Government agencies, involved in humanitarian disaster relief intervention.
“We have indicated our interest in collaborating with them to ensure that all Nigerians stranded in Sudan are brought back home safely,” Youssoufou said.
