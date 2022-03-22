Dangote plant will reduce dependence on imported fertilizer – Emefiele

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, said on Tuesday the Dangote Fertiliser Plant would ensure self-sufficiency in the local consumption of fertilizer.

Emefiele stated this during the commissioning of the $2.5 billion fertilizer plant by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos.

The fertilizer plant located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos has the capacity to produce 3 metric tonnes of urea annually.

The CBN governor stressed that the commissioning of the fertilizer plant was timely as the prices of crude oil and fertilisers have been on the increase since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

READ ALSO: Dangote wants private sector players to commit 1% of profits to fund health

He said the plant would also reduce farmers’ dependence on imported fertilizer.

Emefiele said: “I am delighted that Dangote has helped Nigeria to solve a perennial fertiliser problem, as the development would aid self-sufficiency in local consumption of the product.

“This fertilizer plant will not only enable greater productivity of the agricultural sector, but will also help to insulate our farmers from depending on imported fertilizer.

“The commissioning is timely, as prices of crude oil and fertilisers have been on the increase due to the on-going war between Ukraine and Russia.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now