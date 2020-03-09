Dangote proposes solution to check gas-flaring in Nigeria

Dangote Industries Limited on Sunday promised that its ongoing subsea gas pipeline project would on completion, cut the amount of flared gas in the country considerably while delivering gas supply in enormous quantities to enhance industrial operations.

A key component of the company’s capital-intensive fertiliser, petrochemical and refinery projects, the 1,100 kilometre pipeline is anticipated to handle three billion cubic feet of gas per day, the company said.

The pipeline will not only feed the company fertiliser plant and connect the Niger Delta to Lekki Free Trade Zone but also serve as a corridor for evacuating trapped gas from offshore site in a bid to commercialise it.

The company promised the venture would guarantee Nigeria’s self-sufficiency in gas, saying it would stimulate the diversification of the economy, boost government’s revenue generation and expand foreign exchange from exports.

According to Devakumar Edwin, Dangote Industries Limited’s Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects and Portfolio Development, the pipeline project is the biggest subsea pipeline facility in the world.

He affirmed that the gas pipeline would provide unflinching electricity to Dangote refinery alongside the petrochemical plants, which would in turn improve Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

