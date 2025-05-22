Dangote refinery reduces petrol price by ₦15 nationwide

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a fresh cut in the pump prices of Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) nationwide.

The new rates now range from ₦875 to ₦905 per litre, depending on location.

The refinery’ management announced the measure on its official social media channels on Thursday.

The price cut applies across all major partner fuel marketers, including MRS, Ardova (AP), Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy.

A breakdown of the revised prices shows, Lagos: ₦875, South-West ₦885, North-East: ₦905, North-West & Central: ₦895, and South-South & South-East: ₦905

Prices indicate a ₦15 reduction per litre across all regions and partner retail outlets, applying to all major fuel marketers in partnership with the refinery, including MRS, Ardova, Heyden, Optima Energy, Techno Oil, and Hyde Energy.

Before the new price template, Lagos residents paid ₦890 per litre, while prices rose to ₦920 in the North East and South-South regions.

Lagos residents will now pay ₦875, while those in the North East and South-South will pay ₦905 per litre with the new adjustments.

By: Babajide Okeowo

