Business
Dangote refinery to convert crude oil to 8 value-added products
Details have emerged on how the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals (DPRP) will operate after completion.
The project which is expected to begin operation in the first half of 2023 will have a processing capacity of 650,000 barrels per day (bpd).
According to a document from Dangote seen by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, the refinery has been designed for a wide range of products, including African crudes, a few Middle Eastern crudes, and the American Light Oil (LTO).
READ ALSO: Dangote refinery to cut petroleum importation by 36% —Petroleum Producers
The document noted that the refinery will convert crude oil into various products such as gasoline, kerosene/jet fuel, diesel, propane/Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), Polypropylene, and other value-added fuels when it finally becomes operational.
Products expected to be produced in tonnes daily include Gasoline (33,571), Kerosine (14,849), Diesel (15,197), Polypropylene (1,980), LPG (717), Sulphur (80), Bunker (3,000) and Fuel (5,154).
