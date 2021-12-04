Dangote rises to 90th in world’s rich list after netting N968bn in 11 months

Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, is on track to attain his highest wealth level in seven years after raking in N968 billion in the last 11 months.

Bloomberg reports that Dangote wealth hit $20.1 billion (N8.4 trillion) at the close of business on Friday.

The Nigerian net worth on the Bloomberg billionaire index was $26.7 billion achieved in June 2014.

The feat followed the continued increase in the share value of the businessman’s cement company.

READ ALSO: ‘Dangote Refinery to become highest employer of chemical engineers in Nigeria’

Since the beginning of the year, the Dangote Cement’s share value has increased by 24.49 percent from N224.90 per share to N280 at the close of trading on Friday.

READ ALSO: Dangote’s fortune drops in Q3 as Sugar firm loses N13.36bn

Dangote Cement is also the most valuable Nigerian company in the country’s stock market.

With a net worth of $20.1 billion, Dangote is currently ranked as the 90th richest man in the world.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now