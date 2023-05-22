Dangote says refinery production output to begin in July/August

The founder of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals, Aliko Dangote, has revealed that the first production output from the facility will be in the third quarter of 2023.

Dangote, on Monday, during the commissioning of the refinery, said production output will begin by the end of July or the beginning of August.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals “will be in the market before the end of July, beginning of August this year,” he told guests at the launch.

The billionaire also stated: “Beyond today’s ceremony, our first goal is to ramp up production of the various products to ensure that within this year, we’re able to fully satisfy our nation’s demand for higher quality products.”

He said the achievement of Dangote Refinery will be to end Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products once and for all.

According to the businessman, the Dangote refinery will bring an end to the importation of toxic and substandard petroleum products into the Nigerian market.

Aside from the Nigerian market, Dangote hinted the firm is eyeing the African market where 53 African countries out of 55 are dependent on imports.

“Beyond this, we intend to ensure that our plants are run at the highest capacity of utilisation and the highest efficiency to enable us to export competitively to other markets, especially in the ECOWAS and wider regions in which 53 countries out of 55 are dependent on imports to meet their petroleum products demand.”

