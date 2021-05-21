 Dangote, shareholders lose over N200bn | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Dangote, shareholders lose over N200bn

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dangote Cement to buy back 85m units of own shares

This week hasn’t been good for shareholders of Dangote Cement, as the company has been in a losing phase, while trading on the manufacturer’s stock has been low, with investors appetite elsewhere.

Analysis of the company’s stock performance showed volume of shares traded within the last four days has dropped after Dangote Cement’s stock price rose to N215 per share last week Friday.

As trading on the company’s stock fell to 193.07 million shares from 417.08 million, the stock price followed the same path, as investors are pricing Dangote Cement’s stock low.

The stock traded flat at a price of N215 per share for two days, from Monday to Tuesday, before dropping to N214 per share on Wednesday, then depreciated further after losing N4 to end trading at N210 per share.

Read also: Tax holiday over, as Dangote cement income tax increases by 47.3%

This affected Dangote Cement’s market capitalisation which declined from the N3.7 trillion valuation it started this week with, to N3.5 trillion market worth on Thursday.

The low trading activities on the company’s stock and low pricing by investors pushed the capitalisation down, and cost shareholders over N200 billion in the space of four days.

The loss recorded by the shareholders occured at a period the Nigerian stock market is experiencing a bearish run which has crashed the total market capitalisation to N20.03 trillion on Thursday, from N20.83 trillion it reported at the start of the month.

By Fakoyejo Ayodeji…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

Sports18 hours ago

Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Sports1 day ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Sports1 day ago

Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia

Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
Sports1 day ago

PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years

Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
Sports2 days ago

EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes

Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...

Latest Tech News

Tech20 hours ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech2 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech4 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Tech7 days ago

Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...