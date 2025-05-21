Dangote urges govt to back local investors as catalyst for economic growth

Africa’s richest man and President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on Wednesday, called on both federal and state governments to prioritize domestic investors as a strategic pathway to attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) and fostering sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.

Speaking at the Taraba International Investment Summit in Jalingo, Dangote emphasized that the foundation for drawing foreign investors lies in the strength and support of local businesses.

“The only way for you to attract foreign investments is by having local investors,” he said. “If you don’t invite local investors to come and invest, no foreigner will come and invest. Foreigners are only attracted when they see prospects when they see local businesses thriving.”

The summit, which drew stakeholders from across Nigeria and beyond, was aimed at positioning Taraba State as a fertile ground for economic opportunity and innovation. Dangote, a keynote speaker, praised the initiative and highlighted Taraba’s untapped potential, particularly in agriculture and natural resources.

In a striking remark meant to underscore the mutual benefit of supporting indigenous businesses, Dangote revealed that the federal government earns more from his operations than many might assume.

“For every ₦1 we make from Dangote Cement, 52 kobo goes to the federal government,” he disclosed. “This is the benefit of empowering local enterprise. When the government creates the right environment, businesses flourish—and in return, taxes are paid, and the economy grows.”

He added that the government must be deliberate in creating enabling environments that attract and retain domestic investors, who in turn, generate employment, stimulate productivity, and build trust in the local economy.

“If you encourage investment, especially domestic, you’ll have more investment. If you don’t encourage, there will be no jobs. It’s that simple.”

Commending Governor Agbu Kefas for hosting the summit, Dangote described the event as a forward-thinking move that would “open up Taraba for investments.” He pointed to the state’s vast arable land and natural resources as key assets that, if properly leveraged, could drive agricultural development, reduce poverty, and improve livelihoods.

In a heartening commitment to the state, Dangote assured that his conglomerate was ready to invest in Taraba, describing it not just as a business opportunity but a homecoming.

“We will invest in Taraba State. We’re not going elsewhere. This is home. We will keep creating jobs,” he said, drawing applause from the audience.

