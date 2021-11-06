Danjuma Goje’s daughter resigns as commissioner 24 hours after dad’s face-off with Gombe govt

Dr. Hassana Goje, daughter of former Gombe State governor, Danjuma Goje, on Saturday resigned from the state executive council.

Until her resignation, she was the Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources in Gombe State.

She left the position just 24 hours after her father was attacked by thugs allegedly loyal to Governor Inuwa Yahaya in the state capital.

The state government later accused the ex-governor of breach of peace in the state.

Goje and Yahaya had been at loggerheads over the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC) machinery in the state.

In a letter dated November 6, 2021, and made available to journalists in Gombe, the woman said she quit the position for personal reasons.

The letter read: “Today on November 6, 2021, I wish to inform the general public and media organizations that I, Dr. Hussaina Goje, has tendered my resignation as the Commissioner of Environment and Forest Resources to His Excellency, Executive Governor of Gombe state, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya effective from today.

”I also wish to inform the general public that my resignation was based on personal reasons. I wish to show my appreciation for the opportunity given to me by His Excellency, the Executive Governor to serve as a member of his Executive Council in this administration.”

By: Yemi Kanji

