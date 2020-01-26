Danjuma’s opinion on government, others less important – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the opinion of a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen Theophilus Danjuma (retd), on his style of government or performance of the administration is not more important than that of millions of Nigerians who re-elected him last year.

The President stated this in an email chat with The Interview released in Abuja, Saturday.

The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of the Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, in a statement on Sunday, highlighted some of the President’s statements in the interview.

On the vote of no confidence passed on the government by the ex-defense chief at a recent forum in Ibadan, President Buhari said: “And what is the vote of confidence of Nigerians in me, as expressed in the polls last year? That is what matters more, not the opinion of one man.”

Danjuma had said at the forum which was attended by chieftains of the pan-Yoruba socio-cultural organization, Afenifere, and other prominent people from the region that if he reveals what he knows about the happenings in the government, Nigerians would lose sleep.

Read also: Oshiomhole alleges INEC recruited ‘Professor of Crook’ to make Ihedioha governor

However, the President insisted that his victory in February 23, 2019, presidential election was a vindication of voters’ confidence and support for him and his administration’s policies.

On his relationship with Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari said things were “perfect,” between them.

He was asked to rate his relationship with his deputy on a scale of one to 10. But the President replied: “Perfect. Or has he complained to you?”

He also commented on the insinuation that a “cabal” runs his government; his promise to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty, and criticisms that his claim that he is now a “reformed democrat,” is fake.

Join the conversation

Opinions