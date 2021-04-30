Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Dare dissolves 31 sports federations ahead of Olympics, appoints caretakers
The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has confirmed the dissolution of the boards of 31 National Olympic Sports Federations, with effect from Friday.
The development comes less than three months to the beginning of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo and barely a day after the rift between the ministry and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) cost the country its spots at the world athletics (WA) relays.
In a statement issued on Friday, the minister stated that the move is in line with the Olympic Charter, which stipulates a four-year tenure for all Sports Federations Boards.
The minister noted that a few of the National Sports Federations Boards performed remarkably well within the last four years while many others have been bogged down by unnecessary bickerings and divisions among the board members.
“The tenure of the National Olympic Sports Federations in Nigeria have come to an end. There is a need for a transition from the old Boards to the new ones,” the statement read in part.
“Having run a full Olympic cycle, the Boards of the NSFs inaugurated on 21 June 2017 are hereby dissolved to pave way for fresh elections.”
The Minister added: “In order to ensure continuity in the administration of the Federations, Caretaker Committees are hereby put in place to manage the affairs of the Federations until elections are conducted and the new Boards inaugurated.”
Below are the caretaker committee members who will run the affairs of the 31 National Sports Federations until the inauguration of new Boards, as provided by the minister:
AQUATICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Babatunde Fatai Williams-Chairman
2 Onyeacholom Stephen Augustus-Member
3 Sani Mohammed-Secretary-General
ATHLETICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Olamide George-Chairman
2 Maria Wophill-Member
3 Prince Adisa A. Beyioku-Secretary-General
BADMINTON FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Francis Orbih-Chairman
2 Olumide Bamiduro-Member
3 Victor Osuoha-Secretary-General
BASKETBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Engr Musa Kida-Chairman
2 Prof. Florence B. Adeyanju-Member
3 Afolabi Olabisi Omobola-Secretary General
NIGERIA BOXING FEDERATION
1 RTD General Joseph Ayeni-Chairman
2 Mrs. Uche Julie Netufo-Member
3 Obot Uko Monday-Secretary-General
NIGERIA CHESS FEDERATION
1 DIG. Sani Muhammed, Mni-Chairman
2 Alh. Bode Durotoye-Member
3 Akinyele Dapo-Secretary-General
NIGERIA CRICKET FEDERATION
1 Prof. Yahaya Adam Ukwanya-Chairman
2 Prof. Mariam Suleman-Member
3 Taiwo Oriss-Secretary-General
CYCLING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 G. Massari-Chairman
2 Mohammed Bashir-Member
3 Shammah Makpa-Secretary-General
DARTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Abubakar Gaiya Haruna-Chairman
2 Rita Oyoku Nwaeke-Member
3 Etim Udokang-Secretary-General
NIGERIA DEAF SPORTS FEDERATION
1 Alh. U. Nahuche-Chairman
2 Ogundele Olusola Foluke-Member
3 Agbabiaka Lukman-Secretary-General
FIVES FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Abubakar A. Dangaladima-Chairman
2 Sheba Victoria Jefferson-Member
3 Salisu Mamman-Secretary-General
NIGERIA GOLF FEDERATION
1 Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola-Chairman
2 Dr. Patrick Uwagbale-Member
3 Almu Umar Lambu-Secretary-General
GYMNASTICS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Prince Kelvin Erhurnwunse-Chairman
2 Moyosore Ogunseinde-Member
3 Davies Oludare-Secretary-General
HANDBALL FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Samuel Ocheho-Chairman
2 Halima Banjeminia-Member
3 Muhammed Maigidansama-Secretary-General
NIGERIA HOCKEY FEDERATION
1 Sen Abdul Ningi-Chairman
2 Dr. Success Anyanwu-Member
3 Rita Mosindi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA JUDO FEDERATION
1 Brig. Gen. Z.L. Abubakar-Chairman
2 Prof. A.O. De-Souza-Member
3 Monica Otumola-Secretary-General
KARATE FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Silas Agara-Chairman
2 Dare Jegede-Member
3 Adamu Maikano-Secretary-General
KICKBOXING FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Yakubu Abubakar Chairman
2 Dr. (Mrs) Uwaoma Ifeyinwa A Member
3 Ademisoro Oluwasegun Secretary General
NIGERIA WUSHU KUNGFU FEDERATION
1 ARCH. Adewumi Adekunle-Chairman
2 Amaefule Kathleen Chimezien-Member
3 Abbas Wosilat-Secretary-General
NIGERIA ROWING, CANOEING & YACHTING FEDERATION
1 R.A. Porbeni Festus-Chairman
2 Mr. Ayorinde Oluwafemi-Member
3 Olubunmi Oluode-Secretary-General
NIGERIA RUGBY FEDERATION
1 Comrade Iyorcha Grace-Chairman
2 Ntisien Williams-Member
3 James Eakyns-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SCRABBLE FEDERATION
1 Suliman Garba Gora-Chairman
2 Chief Aka Olabotoke-Member
3 Abimbola Adesiyan-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SHOOTING FEDERATION
1 Maj. Gen. Johnny Hamakim-Chairman
2 Group Cpt. Rahinato Garba-Member
3 Akanmu Olusoji-Secretary-General
NIGERIA SQUASH FEDERATION
1 Oyerinde Oyeyemi Adeboye-Chairman
2 Uba Uchenna Chukwudi-Member
3 Evelyn Fabunmi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TABLE TENNIS FEDERATION
1 Chief Tikon Ishaku-Chairman
2 Oladapo Olabanji-Member
3 Asiegbu Chimezie-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TAEKWONDO FEDERATION
1 Mrs. Margaret Binga-Chairman
2 Chika Chukwumerije-Member
3 Kabir Yusuf-Secretary-General
NIGERIA TENNIS FEDERATION
1 Akindoju Ifedayo Olaloye-Chairman
2 Prof. Osaretin Aigbovo-Member
3 Abulude John Oludayo-Secretary-General
TRADITIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION OF NIGERIA
1 Usman Musa-Chairman
2 Bamdele B. Funke-Member
3 Libata Ahmed Abdullahi-Secretary-General
NIGERIA VOLLEYBALL FEDERATION
1 Musa Nimrod-Chairman
2 Engr Habu Gumel-Member
3 Ngozi Amayo-Secretary-General
NIGERIA WEIGHTLIFTING FEDERATION
1 Tonobok Ojuru Okowa-Chairman
2 Laurence Iquaibom-Member
3 Mariam Akande-Secretary-General
NIGERIA WRESTLING FEDERATIONS
1 Daniel Igali-Chairman
2 Damiam Ohaike-Member
3 Patrick Abobi-Secretary-General
