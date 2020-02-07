Dare lauds Taekwondo team for making Nigeria proud in UAE

The Taekwondo team that represented Nigeria at a Championship in UAE recently hasve been received by Nigeira’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare.

Dare, who received the team in his office at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja, commended them for making the country proud, as they won two bronze medals at the 8th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship in the UAE.

“We are glad that you did Nigeria proud. This in line with my resolve to support young athletes and the initiative to pay attention to all sports,” Dare stated.

Read Also: Tennis legend’s incredible gesture floors Nick Kyrgios

“I promise to pay more attention to taekwondo and each of you, not just because you represent the country, but because you fall within the target group

“I am really interested in. When I see 15, 16, 17, 18 up to 25-year-old athletes doing what you are doing, it means a lot,” he added

The minister also congratulated the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation Technical Director, Mr. Chika Chukwumerije, for his impressive performance and his initiative of early preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Join the conversation

Opinions