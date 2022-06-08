Dare promises to support Peseiro as the Eagles coach reiterates desire to win AFCON

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Sunday Dare has charged newly appointed coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro to lead the rebuilding of a new, strong and formidable Senior National Team for Nigeria, as he gets his reign underway.

The Portuguese gaffer was officially received at the Minister’s Conference Room by Sunday Dare, who assured the coach that the new crew will enjoy the support of the Ministry through the NFF, to ensure the team succeeds during his time in charge of the Super Eagles.

Dare said “for us as a ministry and the NFF, the message we want to pass emphatically to the new coach, is that this is the start of the rebuilding process. Nigeria is a football-loving nation, they love the Super Eagles and they love to win every game, even though it’s impossible. Whether it is friendly or a competitive game. Let there be consistency and discipline in our team, on and off the pitch, because it’s a critical criteria for success”

“Nigerians would want to see the hunger, aggressiveness, and the commitment in the team that you lead. If you lose, it should be done gallantly with a spirited fight. You must restore the confidence of Nigerians in the Super Eagles”, Dare added.

The Minister went on to task the team to win their first game against Sierra Leone and follow it up with another result against Sao Tome and Principe, as the Eagles kick-start their journey to Cote D’Ivoire for AFCON 2023.

Nigeria will take on the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, 9th June, before travelling to Marrakech to face Sao Tome and Principe on Tuesday, 13th June, 2022.

Meanwhile, Peseiro has reiterated his desire to help the Eagles win the 2023 AFCON.

Peseiro said: “I came here for one goal; I want to win the next AFCON for my fantastic players and for Nigerians. I am confident because I believe in this team, I believe in the quality and the number of good players. I have followed Nigeria’s history in football from the 1994 and other successful teams and I want to bring back that joy again.

“Nigeria is top 5 when it comes to football in Africa. I want to say appreciate the minister and the Football Federation for this opportunity to lead the national team. I will work round the clock to ensure we achieve as much success as possible and the journey starts now”.

Nigeria will battle Sierra Leone by 5:00p.m.

