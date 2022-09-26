Darkness as Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses again, 7th in 2022

Major Nigerian cities including Abia and Enugu, were thrown into darkness on Monday as the national grid collapsed again for the 7th time in 2022.

The last national system collapse was recorded on June 13, 2022.

According to reports, the National System Operator’s data showed that as of 12 noon on Monday (today) no power generation plant was on the grid.

Further checks revealed that as at 10 am, 19 plants were generating a combined 3,302 Megawatts with Shiroro Hydro at 573MW.

In a notice to its customers, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, informed its “esteemed customers of a system collapse which occurred at 10:51am today, September 26 2022. This has resulted in the loss of supply currently being experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo” stated Emeka Ezeh, Head, Corporate Communications.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, which manages the grid was yet to give reasons for the latest collapse as at the time of filing in this report.

