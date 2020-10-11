Dasuki asks Appeal Court to quash his indictment in Metuh’s money laundering trial

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Col Sambo Dasuki (retd), has asked the Court of Appeal, Abuja, to quash his indictment for money laundering in the trial of the ex-Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Publicity Secretary, Olisa Metuh.

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, had on February 25 sentenced Metuh to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

The ex-PDP spokesman was convicted for the fraudulent receipt, concealment, and unlawful use of the N400million received from Dasuki in November 2014.

In the ruling, Justice Abang held that the transfer of the N400million to Metuh’s company, Destra Investment’s bank account on November 24, 2015, was done in breach of public trust by Dasuki.

He added that Metuh and his firm should have known that the money formed part of the proceeds of the ex-NSA’s unlawful activity.

However, in a brief filed by his counsel, Mr. Joseph Daudu (SAN) and made available to journalists on Sunday, the ex-NSA urged the appellate court not only to set aside the findings against him in the judgment, but to also set aside the entire proceedings.

The proceedings, according to him, were conducted in breach of established procedures.

Dasuki contended that his indictment without being given the opportunity to defend himself was a breach of his fundamental right to a fair hearing.

He said: “That the magnitude of the breach of the right to fair hearing has rendered the entirety of the proceedings worthless and non-existent, having not been tried under or through the lawful or appropriate procedure.

“Bearing in mind the fundamental nature of the trial court’s error, especially in a criminal case, we humbly urge this honourable court not to only set aside all the findings of the trial court but to declare the entire proceedings a nullity for lack of fair hearing and jurisdiction.”

