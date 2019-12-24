Dasuki, Sowore’s release commendable, good for rule of law —Ozekhome

Constitutional lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN), on Tuesday, commended the Federal Government for ordering the immediate release of the former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore, from their prolonged detention.

In a statement he signed in Abuja, the lawyer said the decision was salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

He said: “The order by the Federal Government through the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), for the immediate release of Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd) who has been in detention for about four years and Omoyele Sowore, who has been detained since August, 2019, is salutary for democracy, respect for fundamental rights of the citizens and observance of rule of law.

“I am happy the government has finally realised its faux pas and is seeing the same light which I saw since 2015, when I kicked against the illegal incarceration of Dasuki.

“It is never too late to take corrective measures and make amends.

“There is nothing like something good happening at a bad time or something bad happening at a good time. This government is beginning to see the importance of the rule of law prevailing over rule of the thumb and over so called national security, which is an euphemism for security of a government in power.

READ ALSO: PRESIDENCY TO FALANA: Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution

“The government should add El-Zakzaky to the list of detainees to be released, because the whole world, aside government apologists and grovellers, see all of them as political prisoners.

“Respect for rule of law and citizens’ fundamental rights constitutes some of the key building blocks of democracy.

“Obedience to court orders, however distasteful, constitutes the irreducible minimum of a civilised nation.

“The government should build on this fresh air of freedom to stop tormenting Nigerians with maximum fear and subjugation, making them discuss in whispers and walking sumnabulistically like Ayi Kwei Armah’s ‘the living dead.’

“I thank Mr. President. I commend the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for this democratic gesture.”

Join the conversation

Opinions