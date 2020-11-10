Dasuki’s co-defendant claimed N2.2bn was spent on prayers against Boko Haram —Witness

An Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) investigating officer, Mr. Adariko Michael, said on Tuesday one of the defendants standing trial for arms procurement fraud told the commission that N2.2 billion was spent on prayers in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia to win the war against insurgency in the country.

Michael, who was giving evidence as the first prosecution witness in the trial of former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, for alleged two $2billion dollars arms deal fraud, said N750million was allegedly transferred from the ONSA special account to Reliance Referral Hospital Limited’s account with First Bank.

Other defendants arraigned with Dasuki were former General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Aminu Baba-kusa, Acacia Holdings Limited and Reliance Referral Hospital Limited.

They were arraigned on 32- count charge of misappropriation, criminal breach of trust, dishonest release and receiving of various sums of money.

Led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), the witness said N650million was also transferred to Acacia Holding Limited’s account with EcoBank, while another N600million and N200million were transferred to the company’s account with UBA.

READ ALSO: EFCC to arraign woman for receiving N22.9bn from Dasuki

He said: “Between September 27, 2013, and April 16, 2015, N50 million was credited to Reliance Referral Hospital’s account.

“Based on responses from the banks involved, as investigating officer, we found out that money was transferred to several individuals and companies.

“When we went through the account statement, we asked the second defendant (Aminu Babakusa) the reason for this.

“He informed us that the money was used to hire clerics to pray for the nation as regards Boko Haram crisis.

“When we asked him to provide the names, contacts, and phone numbers of the clerics he hired to pray for the nation, he mentioned only two.”

After listening to the testimony, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf adjourned the matter till November 11 for the continuation of hearing.

Join the conversation

Opinions