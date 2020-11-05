Date for Ogun LG polls uncertain, as govt yet to form electoral commission

The Ogun State government has revealed when local government elections will commence even as the constitution of the State Electoral Commission still remains pending.

Governor Abiodun who spoke on Wednesday at an interactive ‘Ogun Youth- Government Townhall Meeting’, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Kuto, Abeokuta, said that local government election in the state would commence as soon as the state electoral commission is formed.

Speaking further at the interactive Townhall Meeting with the theme; ‘Youth, Skills and Insecurity: Connections, Costs, and Opportunities’, Governor Abiodun said what the state would be having “is an election and not a selection.”

Abiodun also charged youths to be part of the electoral process and show leadership by endearing themselves to their people and registering with political parties.

“We will soon constitute the Ogun State Electoral Commission, the commission has to be established first because they are the ones that will conduct the local government election and this will happen very soon. They will roll out the timetable for the local government elections,” he said.

