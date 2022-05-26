Davido berates nail technicians, hairdressers, accuses them of gossiping

Afrobeats musician, Davido, real name David Adeleke has taken a swipe at nail technicians and hairdressers on his Instagram stories on Thursday, May 26.

According to the ‘stand Strong’ crooner, nail technicians and hairdressers gossip the most in Nigeria.

The singer added that the aforementioned personnel are dangerous because of how they choose to disclose vital details about their respective clients while working.

“nah nail technicians and hairdressers dey gossip pass for this Naija…,” He wrote.

Read also :Davido hails uncle’s boast of enough cash to spend on Osun election

Davido continued, “Go one house talk this one, go another house talk another one… Nawa.”

In another post, he warned, “beware of such people. They are dangerous.”

Read his post below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now