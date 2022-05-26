Entertainment
Davido berates nail technicians, hairdressers, accuses them of gossiping
Afrobeats musician, Davido, real name David Adeleke has taken a swipe at nail technicians and hairdressers on his Instagram stories on Thursday, May 26.
According to the ‘stand Strong’ crooner, nail technicians and hairdressers gossip the most in Nigeria.
The singer added that the aforementioned personnel are dangerous because of how they choose to disclose vital details about their respective clients while working.
“nah nail technicians and hairdressers dey gossip pass for this Naija…,” He wrote.
Read also :Davido hails uncle’s boast of enough cash to spend on Osun election
Davido continued, “Go one house talk this one, go another house talk another one… Nawa.”
In another post, he warned, “beware of such people. They are dangerous.”
Read his post below.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...