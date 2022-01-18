Davido blasts cousin for competing with uncle, Ademola Adeleke, in Osun governorship election

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, on Tuesday slammed his cousin, Adele Adeleke, who recently declared his intention to vie for the Osun State governorship election slated for July 18.

The multi-award winning singer took to his Twitter page where he shared a picture of his cousin with a provisional clearance for the election by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said the cousin graduated with a Second Class (Lower Division) in the university and has not succeeded in building “one single thing on his own.”

The singer wrote;

“Wonderful! I finished university with a 2:1. But it’s now cousin Dele who struggled to even get a 2:2 that is now forming ‘intellectual’.

“Intellectual that has not succeeded in building one single thing in his life on his own. This life! Osun, beware of fakes!”

Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, declared his governorship ambition in December.

