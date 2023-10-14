Davido blows hot, slams Samklef for sharing video of newborn twins

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has lambasted music producer, Samklef, for sharing a video of his new born twin babies online.

The “Not Available” crooner who expressed his anger with Samklef for sharing the video of the twins which also featured him and his wife, Chioma, described the producer as a very wicked person and a clout chaser.

The said video showed Davido and Chioma leaving a hospital in the United States with the set of twins with a quote from Samklef saying:

“Oya it’s official congratulations to #davido x #thechefchi double blessings. One boy one girl noni!”

But Davido who got angry at what he said was a breach of his family’s privacy took to his social media accounts to blast the producer with the words:

“F*king clout chaser!!!, “U know ur not meant to post this.”

In another comment, he wrote:

“Delete please, you’re a wicked person. You know you’re not meant to post this. What the f**k? F**king clout chaser.”

But while reacting to the attack by Davido, Samklef denied leaking the video.

Writing on his X handle, he said:

“Me and #davido are kool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family.”

