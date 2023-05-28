Davido celebrates inclusion in National Honour’s list

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido on Sunday expressed happiness with his inclusion in the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari’s National Honour list.

In a post on his social media handle, the “Skelewu” crooner shared a list of several Nigerians recognized for their contributions to the country’s growth in the last few years.

Davido was among the 20 individuals picked by the president for Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) with his name appearing fifth on the list.

READ ALSO: Buhari confers national honours on 338 Nigerians, friends of Nigeria

Other recipients of the OON are the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, movie producer, Kunle Afolayan, Charles Okpaleke, Mariam Olusanya and James Sule.

The OON is Nigeria’s second-highest national honour for civilians and recipients must have significantly made an impact in fields such as academia, business, arts, and culture to be bestowed with such an honour.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now