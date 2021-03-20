Davido claims he was paid $15k per day during 'Coming 2 America' production | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido made a cameo in the Hollywood blockbuster, Coming 2 America.

In an exclusive interview with Ionwannatalk Podcast, the Afrobeats singer revealed he was paid $15,000 per day during the production of the Eddie Murphy’s movie.

Davido performed his 2018 smash hit, ‘Assurance’ in the movie.

Speaking during the session, Davido revealed that his agent contacted him during his visit to Atlanta in 2020.

He shared that he received an email from his agent offering a deal from the ‘Coming 2 America’ team and the next day, he got a cheque.

“Onset, you get 15 racks a day bro! So in this whole time, I am still in disbelief. So my manager comes and goes we start shooting in November,” Davido shared.

