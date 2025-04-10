Connect with us

Entertainment

Davido claims he’s done cheating after having 5 children with 4 women

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has told those who care to listen that he is done cheating after having five children with four women.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner, who made the disclosure during an interview with Breakfast Club, said that no amount of money compares to a home devoid of drama and problems.

He stated further that he has had a roller-coaster time with women in his life more than he would like to count, and he has decided to turn a new leaf altogether.

After considering his previous misadventures, Davido vowed, “I’m not cheating again.” In recognition of his turbulent past, he said, “I have five kids with four women. This is a commitment to making a fresh start, not simply empty rhetoric.’’

READ ALSO: Davido sternly warns blogger for linking him with Lagos kidnapping incident  

This comes after Davido announced plans for his white wedding with his long-time girlfriend turned wife, Chioma.

The musician who made the disclosure during a recent interview said that his white wedding with Chioma will take place in Miami this August.

He also noted during the question and answer session how family factors typically play a major part in African unions and contrasted Nigerian marital practices with those in the United States.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

one × three =


 

Investigations

Investigations1 month ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...