Davido claims he’s done cheating after having 5 children with 4 women

Nigerian Afrobeat singer David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has told those who care to listen that he is done cheating after having five children with four women.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner, who made the disclosure during an interview with Breakfast Club, said that no amount of money compares to a home devoid of drama and problems.

He stated further that he has had a roller-coaster time with women in his life more than he would like to count, and he has decided to turn a new leaf altogether.

After considering his previous misadventures, Davido vowed, “I’m not cheating again.” In recognition of his turbulent past, he said, “I have five kids with four women. This is a commitment to making a fresh start, not simply empty rhetoric.’’

This comes after Davido announced plans for his white wedding with his long-time girlfriend turned wife, Chioma.

The musician who made the disclosure during a recent interview said that his white wedding with Chioma will take place in Miami this August.

He also noted during the question and answer session how family factors typically play a major part in African unions and contrasted Nigerian marital practices with those in the United States.

