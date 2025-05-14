Entertainment
Davido condemns negative stereotypes portraying Nigeria as unsafe country
He said, ‘‘Everywhere is dangerous! The Congo is dangerous, Benin is dangerous, Paris is dangerous, and everywhere is dangerous. Even in Atlanta, you could go somewhere and get shot, so that makes it dangerous. Heck, the world is dangerous, and it’s God that protects us.
According to Davido, the media frequently ignores Nigeria’s achievements and prosperity in favor of focusing solely on its bad elements.
‘‘You heard that it’s dangerous; that’s why you have to visit; you can’t keep hearing. That’s what they do; they show the bad parts and not the Bugattis. They don’t show the Ferraris , Rolls Royces, and private jets.’’ He noted.
