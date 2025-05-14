Connect with us

Davido condemns negative stereotypes portraying Nigeria as unsafe country

Talented Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has spoken against the negative stereotypes portraying Nigeria as an unsafe country.
The ‘Skelewu’ crooner, who spoke against the perspective in an interview on the French-speaking CKO channel, stated that it is a harmful narrative to say that Nigeria is unsafe.Davido also argued that everywhere in the world is unsafe, including Congo, Benin, and Paris, and even in the city of Atlanta, USA, one can get shot or robbed for no reason.

He said, ‘‘Everywhere is dangerous! The Congo is dangerous, Benin is dangerous, Paris is dangerous, and everywhere is dangerous. Even in Atlanta, you could go somewhere and get shot, so that makes it dangerous. Heck, the world is dangerous, and it’s God that protects us.

According to Davido, the media frequently ignores Nigeria’s achievements and prosperity in favor of focusing solely on its bad elements.

‘‘You heard that it’s dangerous; that’s why you have to visit; you can’t keep hearing. That’s what they do; they show the bad parts and not the Bugattis. They don’t show the Ferraris , Rolls Royces, and private jets.’’ He noted.

