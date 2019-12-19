Davido disowns COZA over viral promotional video

Pop singer, Davido has taken to social media to disassociate himself from a controversial promotional video for an upcoming event by the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) founded by controversial Patsor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

The singer who was reacting to the deluge of backlash heaped on him on social media especially after Busola Dakolo’s rape case against Pastor Fatoyinbo, stated that he has nothing to do with COZA.

The father of three in a post on Twitter expressed disappointment that a quick video he did with a little girl who was introduced to him as a fan, was used for an advert, describing the move as fraudulent and extremely disrespectful.

In a related development, the lady in the video who happens to be the mother of the little girl in the clip has also reacted to the uproar by apologising for what she called a misrepresentation.

READ ALSO: 2m people sign petition to bring down ‘gay Jesus’ film from Netflix

According to her, the video was in no way meant to be an official advert for her church, and that Davido only recorded the video with her and her daughter as a favour to a friend.

Her now deleted post reads: “I would like to make some clarifications on the video I recorded with @davidoofficial for my church, the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA). The video was in no way intended to be an official ad from the church. It was simply my way of raising awareness for a program I am passionate about.

“I have read reports online claiming that Davido is coming to the program as an ambassador of COZA because of the video, these reports are false. He recorded that video with me and my daughter as a favour to a friend, nothing more. Also, my pastor, Pastor Biodun only reposted the video from my page because he has been reposting videos about the program. My video wasn’t the only one on his page.

“The video was a product of my excitement about 12DG and there was no malice intended. I apologize for the confusion and misrepresentation, and once again I’d like to say I acted as an individual and not as an official representative of COZA. Thank you,” she added.

Join the conversation

Opinions