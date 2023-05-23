Davido explains how he dealt with a promoter for denying him

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke aka Davido, has explained how he used his fans to deal with a promoter who denied him in the past.

The “Skelewu” crooner, who spoke on Twitter recently, said he instructed his fan to harass the promoter on Instagram for claiming she had no knowledge of him.

Davido said he invited his fan group to the promoter’s page on social media, adding that she was forced to link him back after receiving over 50,000 comments on her page.

He said: “There is this lady that told me she doesn’t know me, I called my fan club and told them to f*ck her IG up.”

