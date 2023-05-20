Entertainment
Davido explains how late son inspired art cover of latest album
The multiple award-winning singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has revealed how his late son, Ifeanyi, inspired the art cover of his latest album “Timeless.”
The “Skelewu” crooner, who spoke during an interview with the Los Angeles Hip Hop Afternoon Show, “Cruz Show,” on Friday, said his late son’s love for nature inspired the artwork of his current album which continues to dominate music charts.
The singer said the boy loved nature, adding that the elephant on the album was the three-year-old’s favourite animal while the bird on the cover represented him.
READ ALSO: Celebrities mourn Davido, Chioma’s 3-yr-old son, Ifeanyi
Ifeanyi died after he drowned in a swimming pool at the Banana Island home in Lagos on October 31, 2022.
“The (Timeless) artwork is to represent a lot of things in my life. I lost my son last year. He loved nature, he loved trees, and his best animal was like an elephant.
‘‘If you look at the cover, you will see an elephant and see a bird on the left that represents him. Half of the songs, he was with me in the studio with me recording,” Davido said.
