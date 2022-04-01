Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has featured on the official soundtrack for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The self-acclaimed Omo Baba Olowo disclosed this on Twitter Friday.

The song titled: “Hayya Hayya’ (Better Together)” also features American singers Trinidad Cardona and AISHA.

Davido’s involvement on the track means he becomes the first Nigerian artiste to feature in an official FIFA World Cup final soundtrack.

He wrote: “I’m honored to be featured on the Official [email protected]? 2022 Soundtrack ! See y’all later 2NITE ! This one is for Africa ! TULE!!!! WE RISE !”

