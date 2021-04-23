Davido garners 20m followers on IG, becomes most followed Nigerian celebrity | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has amassed 20 million followers on the photo-sharing app, Instagram.

Ripples Nigeria confirmed on Friday, that the Afrobeats icon remains the most followed Nigerian celebrity in the entertainment industry.

Davido continues to maintain his number one spot ahead of his fellow superstars; Wizkid, and Burna Boy among other top-rated artistes.

Characteristically, the DMW label boss did not hesitate to celebrate this achievement as he took to his page to announce the new feat.

He also announced a new collaboration from a song made by Zlatan Ibile featuring him and Mayorkun.

“20M FOLLOWERS!! Bleep IT NEW MUSIC TONITE!! @zlatan_ibile x OBO x @iammayorkun ������� ‘CHO CHO’ prod by @p.priime,” he wrote in a caption.

