Davido gives money amassed during donation to charity

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has given the entirety of the funds amassed during the ‘funds challenge’ to charity.

In a statement published on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, November 20, the singer who turns 29 on Sunday, November 21 revealed that he will be donating the sum of N250,000,000 (Two hundred and fifty million naira) to various orphanage homes across the country.

The singer added the sum of N50,000,000 to the N200,000,000 garnered during the ‘funds challenge’ which he single handedly kickstarted during the week.

READ ALSO: Jamaican singer Sean Kingston allegedly assaults music director

Davido revealed in the statement that the amount amassed surpassed his expectation and he is prepared to give back to the community. He also appreciated his colleagues in the entertainment industry who participated in the altruistic challenge.

Read the statement below.

It would be recalled that Davido revealed that he ‘might give away everything’ in a tweet on Friday.

The award winning singer has been applauded for his benevolence by Nigerians across various social media platforms.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now