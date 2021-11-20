Entertainment
Davido gives money amassed during donation to charity
Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has given the entirety of the funds amassed during the ‘funds challenge’ to charity.
In a statement published on his verified Instagram account on Saturday, November 20, the singer who turns 29 on Sunday, November 21 revealed that he will be donating the sum of N250,000,000 (Two hundred and fifty million naira) to various orphanage homes across the country.
The singer added the sum of N50,000,000 to the N200,000,000 garnered during the ‘funds challenge’ which he single handedly kickstarted during the week.
Davido revealed in the statement that the amount amassed surpassed his expectation and he is prepared to give back to the community. He also appreciated his colleagues in the entertainment industry who participated in the altruistic challenge.
Read the statement below.
It would be recalled that Davido revealed that he ‘might give away everything’ in a tweet on Friday.
The award winning singer has been applauded for his benevolence by Nigerians across various social media platforms.
