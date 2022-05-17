Connect with us

Davido hails uncle’s boast of enough cash to spend on Osun election

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has reacted to a video where his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke was seen boasting about his financial capability during a political rally in Oshogbo, the Osun State capital last weekend.

In the viral video, Sen. Adeleke, the guber candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) bragged of having enough money both in naira and foreign currencies to win the governorship election in Osun state.

Sen. Adeleke mentioned that he was more prepared for the 2022 governorship race than in 2018 when Adegboyega Oyetola defeated him.

Read also :Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, proposes to his partner

Speaking in his native Yoruba language, Sen. Adeleke said;

“Osun people, you are the ones to decide. If it is about money, I have enough. I came with plenty money. And it is not only naira; I came with dollars, pounds and Euro. This time around in Osun, it is fire for fire.”
Reacting, Davido posted the video on his Insta stories with the caption, “Fire for fire Kpa for Kpa”.

Watch the video below.

 

Opinions

