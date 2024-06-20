Davido in court papers lists what he provided baby mama, Sophie Momodu, seeks joint custody of daugther

Nigerian pop singer David Adeleke popularly known in music circles as Davido has dragged his babymama Sophia Momodu to court over the custody of their daughter Imade.

Davido has asked the Lagos State High Court to grant him joint custody of Miss Imade Adeleke in an originating application dated April 17, 2024, which was submitted by his attorneys, Dr. Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah, and others.

The multiple award-winning musician instead begged the court for “an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade.”

Ms. Sophia Momodu was named as the lone respondent in the lawsuit, which is designated LD/1587PMC/2024, and Mr. David Adedeji Adeleke as the applicant.

Davido stated in the initial motion that although he and Momodu had a relationship that resulted in the birth of their child on May 14, 2015, the relationship had ended a few years prior “while we resolved to take care of our child as biological father and mother.”

The musician said, “That it is on record that I have been responsible for the payment of all the school fees of my daughter to provide her with the best education possible and to meet all her educational needs without a hitch.

“That I have also been providing money for the rent of the apartment where the respondent resides with our daughter.”

Davido claimed that because of his love for Imade, he bought and presented the mother with a N200 million flat in Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos, which is part of a gated community with a swimming pool and round-the-clock power and water supplies. He said the offer was rejected.

He said, “The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented facility as my own contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation.”

To guarantee that Imade was properly taken care of, Davido stated, “I purchased a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the respondent and the child to meet the transportation needs, including the child’s transportation to and from school, etc.”

He stated that at some point in the past year, he got a call from his daughter’s school informing him that Imade had not been in for two weeks. When he asked Momodu about it, “she started to make excuses and complained that the Range Rover SUV was not in a good condition, but she refused to inform me about that.”

He added, “That sequel to the information about the said condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter.”

Davido said: “I also made commitments to pay for living expenses, the fees of the nanny to our child, provide medical and health care, insurance, periodic international travel expenses and tickets.”

He added: “That notwithstanding my efforts in the overall interest of my daughter, the respondent has continued to make outlandish and Utopian demands to frustrate me.”

The musician stated, “The respondent, among others, is demanding that I should pay a babysitter she hired the sum of $800 per month and that the total sum of $19,600 per annum be paid as a lump sum.” He went on to list the other requests purportedly made by Momodu.

Davido asserted that “the respondent has continued to show me unwarranted cruelty, inflicting so much pain on me,” despite his efforts to ensure a better life for their daughter.

