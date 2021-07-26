Entertainment
Davido makes history as first African celebrity to perform at MLS match in US
Nigerian recording artiste, Davido has become the first African celebrity to perform at a Major Lagos Soccer Game in the United States.
On Sunday, July 25, the singer delivered an exceptional pre-match performance to a mammoth crowd at the Mercedes Benz stadium owned by the MLS team, Atlanta United.
Davido shared videos of the moment on his social media pages and it showed him and his manager Asa Asika at the stadium.
Donned in a t-shirt and trousers, the singer wore a cap as he climbed up a podium to hammer the Golden spike, making history in the process.
Watch the video below.
