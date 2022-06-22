Davido offers Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman, varsity scholarship

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has offered Ghanaian student, Morro Suleyman, scholarship to study at the Adeleke University in Osun State.

Davidos, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle Wednesday, said Suleyman would also receive monthly allowance and accommodation in Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Davido was in search of the scholar who bagged nine ‘A1s’ in the 2021 West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

There were reports that the youngster has been unable to further his studies due to his parent’s inability to raise funds for his education.

Davido wrote: “We have contacted Suleyman who lives in Ghana and he has been given a full 4/5 year scholarship to Adeleke University.

Accommodation and allowance included ! God bless y’all ..”

