Davido questions outgoing Osun Gov Oyetola for not congratulating his uncle

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke has taken to his official Twitter account to ask why the outgoing Osun state governor, Agboyega Oyetola has failed to congratulate his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke following his success at the gubernatorial election in July 2022.

The music star posted this on his Twitter page on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

“Your excellency sir @GboyegaOyetola when will you congratulate the Incoming governor of your state @AAdeleke_01 … in 2018 my uncle congratulated you even though it was stolen … do the right thing baba .. one love,” he tweeted.

Sen. Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was declared winner of the July 16 gubernatorial election in Osun State by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

