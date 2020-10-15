Davido questions rationale by FCTA Minister to ban #EndSARS protests

DMW head honcho, David Adeleke, known popularly known in music circles as Davido, has questioned the rationale behind the decision of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to declare a ban on #EndSARS protests in the capital city of Abuja.

The singer who was reacting to the decision by the Minister of the FCT, Adamu Mohammed, to ban the protests on grounds that the protesters have repeatedly flouted the COVID-19 protocols accused government of double standards.

He wondered why the government would go ahead to ban the demonstrations but recently allowed campaign rallies and conducted elections in Edo and Ondo States.

The ‘Aye’ crooner who has also been among a host of celebrities at the forefront of the #EndSARS campaign stated in a post on his official Twitter page on Thursday that he was angry at the decision taken by the FCT Minister.

”Can’t protest but y’all just had campaign rallies and conducted 2 elections recently !!! Do they think ?? Wtf I’m ANGRY !!”

Mr P, one-half of defunct group, P Square also reacted to the ban on #EndSARS protest in Abuja by the FCT Minister citing Covid-19 as reason for prohibiting any form of protests in Abuja.

He described those behind the ban as “clowns”, and also queried them on what happened as politicians campaigned during the Edo and Ondo governorship election.

Mr P tweeted; “And what then happened during Edo and Ondo election campaign? Una Dey mad! Clowns…

