Davido reacts after Sophia called out men who financially bully women into staying with them

Nigerian musician David Adeleke aka Davido has reacted after his first baby mama Sophia Momodu called out men who financially bully women into staying with them.

Recall that Sophia Momodu had in a series of posts on Twitter said that it is disgusting for men to financially bully a woman into staying with them especially when children are involved.

Sophia Momodu who did not mention who the post was directed at also noted that there’s got to be a special place in hell for people who intentionally punish innocent children.

While sensing that the message may have been directed at him, Davido also took to social media to respond to the Twitter tirade by Sophia Momodu.

In the tweet directed at no one in particular, Davido shared a screenshot of him doing his ‘Unavailable’ dance, while adding that he’s got no time for “wahala”.

The multiple award-winning ‘Skelewu’ crooner also used the medium to plead with the intended recipient of the message (Sophia Momodu) not to be angry.

