Davido recounts how his father once had him arrested for chasing music career

Multiple award-winning musician David Adeleke, professionally known in music circles as Davido has recounted how his father once had him arrested for going against his wish.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner who opened up during The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan on Saturday night said that his dad, Chief Adedeji Adeleke arrested him because he skipped school to pursue his love for music against his father’s desires.

Davido said that earlier in his career, his father stormed a show he was scheduled to perform and got him arrested alongside, the event’s organizers, and fans.

He said; “I come from a family where it’s like, education, education, business…Overtime [my decision to do music] was like a beef.

“Any show he [my dad] hears I’m performing at, he sends the police. He arrests the fans, promoters. He has a camera watching wherever I go”, Davido added.

