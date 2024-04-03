Entertainment
Davido responds to reports of alleged arrest in Kenya for drug trafficking
Nigerian singer David Adeleke, popularly known in music circles as Davido, has denied claims making the rounds that he was recently arrested in Kenya.
Recall that a report suggesting that the ‘Skelewu’ crooner had been taken into police custody at Nairobi‘s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport went viral on April 1st.
According to the report that surfaced in the Kenyan media, the Grammy nominated musician and seven members of his entourage were taken into custody when drugs were discovered in the private aircraft they used to enter the country.
READ ALSO:Davido sells out 02 Arena for third time
However, Davido has now debunked the report in a post shared on his official Instagram page, where he stated that he has not been arrested for any crime in any part of the world.
He also used the medium to inform that his legal counsel is making moves to initiate legal proceedings against the peddlers of the report, which he described as irresponsible.
